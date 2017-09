COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that injured four people.

Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Carefree Circle and North Academy Boulevard. A blue Toyota was turning left from Academy onto Carefree when it hit a Subaru that was headed southbound.

The driver of the Toyota ran away, leaving three passengers behind. All three passengers were hospitalized, and two were treated for serious injuries. The Subaru driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are working to identify the driver of the Toyota. He is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with dyed blonde hair. He was last seen running westbound from the crash scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

Several lanes of traffic in the area were closed while police investigated the crash. The intersection fully reopened around 3:30 a.m.