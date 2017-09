DENVER, Colo. — A book signing in Denver for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sold out Tuesday, and if you were looking to snag a spot on the waitlist, that’s no longer an option either.

The book signing is scheduled for December 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tattered Cover bookstore on E. Colfax Avenue.

Clinton will be signing copies of her book, “What Happened,” which recounts the 2016 presidential election and the mistakes the Democratic nominee made during her failed campaign against Republican Donald Trump.

Tickets went on sale for $30 Tuesday and have now sold out. A waitlist was started immediately afterward, but that waitlist has since reached full capacity.

FOX21 reached out to the Tattered Cover bookstore for any information for those who are still looking to attend the book signing, but the bookstore said the event has reached full capacity and there is no possibility to accommodate any more people.

A copy of the book and a spot in line were included in the ticket purchase.