COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A third arrest has been made in connection with a fatal robbery in Colorado Springs back in February.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Colorado Springs on Tuesday, September 12 for first degree murder. His identity has not been released.

The 16-year-old is the third suspect arrested in connection with the murder of 67-year-old Donat Herr, a liquor store clerk who was shot and killed during a robbery at Empire Liquor at Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle on February 15.

Phinehas Daniels and a 13-year-old boy were previously arrested for first degree murder.

This continues to be an active criminal investigation.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.