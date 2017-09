COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Believe it or not, the holidays are just around the corner.

Target on Wednesday announced it’s hiring 100,000 seasonal workers this holiday season, a 40 percent increase from last year.

Officials say across 1,816 stores, about 55 seasonal workers will be hired at each store.

Target also say it’s hiring 4,500 workers for distribution and fulfillment centers.

Applications are being accepted now.

Target will be hosting seasonal hiring events at every store from Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. where candidates can interview in-person. Check with your local Target for times.