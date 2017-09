Related Coverage Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to make school visits in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A controversial member of the Trump Administration made a stop in Colorado Springs Wednesday, September 13.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is touring innovative schools across America. Day two of the trip included a few hours at the United States Air Force Academy.

From admiring the chapel to having lunch with all of the cadets and even watching a physical fitness test, it was a busy day for Secretary DeVos as she visited with students and faculty about the big things happening at the Academy.

“We’re really excited to show off the cyber program at the Academy,” said Cadet James Brahm. “The cyber program here integrates both technology and the policy aspect because the technology isn’t useful unless you know how to apply to solve real world problems.”

This nationwide tour is focused on highlighting cutting edge educational settings across the U.S. that are fundamentally rethinking “school.”

“I think this institution is a very fine example of approaching education in an innovative fashion, not always doing things the way they’ve always been done,” said DeVos.

Brahm said, “The Academy has a real unique mission in order to create officers of character that are capable of leading the United States Air Force so it’s a tough mission and it’s great to have her insight here and see what she thinks about how we do things.”

The Secretary’s communications team kept journalists a good distance from DeVos for most of the day, but we were able to ask her what she thinks of “School Choice” in Colorado now.

DeVos said, “I continue to be impressed with the move of the community to offer parents more and better options for their children’s education and I hope they will continue in that vein. We think parents are best equipped to make the decisions on behalf of their younger students and students need choices at all ages to pursue their education.”

Next stop, the Secretary went to Midland University in Omaha, Nebraska as she continues visiting innovative schools across America. The tour wraps up on Friday, September 15.

Catch the full story on FOX21 News at 9.