PUEBLO, Colo. — International Red Panda Day will be celebrated worldwide this Saturday, September 16.

To celebrate, the Pueblo Zoo will be hosting special activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise awareness and funds for the endangered species.

Zoo visitors can spend some time observing the Zoo’s red pandas, learning about their habits in the Zoo as well as their challenges in the wild all while participating in fun red panda-related arts and crafts.

Children can also participate in red panda crafts, games and “red panda tail” photos.

The Zoo will also be offering an opportunity to win a behind-the-scenes experience with the red pandas. You can enter in this drawing starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and the winner will be drawn at 1 p.m. Each entry is $5 and all proceeds benefit the International Red Panda Network.

Red pandas are one of the three species on which the Pueblo Zoo focuses conservation efforts. All contributions go toward the Red Panda Network, a field conservation group who works to save wild red pandas and preserve their habitat through the empowerment of local communities.

Learn more about the Pueblo Zoo here.