PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man was arrested Wednesday morning after firing shots at deputies and nearby homes, causing more than $10,000 in damages, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Chavez, 43, was arrested for three counts of attempted first degree murder on a peace officer, attempted first degree murder, criminal attempt, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

There were no reported injuries.

Marijuana Greenhouse / Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Damaged Truck / Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Weapons Recovered / Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Marijuana / Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded to the area of Rustic and N. Canvas Drives around 3 a.m. on a report of shots fired. At the scene, deputies spoke to a witness who said he woke up by the sound of gunshots. The witness told authorities when he went outside his home to investigate, he heard a gunshot hit the ground near him. The witness then went back inside his home, according to authorities.

More gunshots were heard and deputies saw evidence of several rounds hitting the ground near them, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputies sought cover behind a structure in the 500 block of N. Canvas Drive where they heard between 15 and 20 more shots fired, officials say. The deputies determined the shots were coming from a home in the 100 block of Rustic Drive.

After a brief standoff, authorities say Chavez walked out of the yard and was taken into custody. He was the only person inside the home.

Deputies later executed a search warrant on the home and found nine guns, two assault rifles, and various types of ammunition throughout the home and yard. Deputies also recovered two guns near a residential greenhouse that contained numerous marijuana plants, according to authorities.

Additionally, while searching the surrounding area, deputies found shell casings in the back of Chavez’s home. Damage to a nearby home and several cars in the area was also discovered. This damage is believed to have been caused by the gunshots, according to authorities.

The damage is estimated at $10,900.

The investigation is ongoing.