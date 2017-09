COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 31st annual International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Fallen Firefighter Memorial Observance and “The Ride of Honor” Procession will take place Saturday, September 16.

The Ride of Honor starts at 10 a.m. at the University Village Colorado located at 5246 N. Nevada Avenue.

Over 5,000 family members and firefighters from the United States and Canada are expected to be in attendance to honor and remember IAFF fire/emergency service personnel who died in the line of duty this year, along with those being recognized posthumously for job-related illnesses or occupational cancers.

The ceremony is open to the public and will last about two hours. Seating priority will be given to family members and uniformed firefighters.

Drivers in the area can expect “rolling roadblocks” provided by CSPD along the procession route as fire apparatus from across the state and over 300 firefighter motorcycles make their way to Memorial Park.

Participation in the procession is not open to the public/non-fire department-affiliated riders. The general public is welcome to line the sidewalks along the procession route to show their support.

The procession route begins at University Village Colorado, escorted by CSPD, and travels southbound through downtown to Colorado Avenue. The procession will then turn eastbound onto Colorado Avenue, continuing onto Pikes Peak Avenue to Memorial Park. The arrival of the procession at Memorial Park signifies the commencement of the ceremony.

