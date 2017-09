PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man who witnesses say impersonated a police officer.

Police say on September 10 around 5 p.m., the suspect, who was driving an older model silver Chevy Impala, went through a Jack in the box drive-thru located at 11179 Pikes Peak Drive.

According to police, the suspect became upset when he was asked to leave and made several statements that led witnesses to believe he was a police officer.

The suspect then followed the witnesses on Pikes Peak Drive and activated red and blue lights. Police say he pulled up next to the witnesses’ car and made a threatening statement before driving away.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 50-years-old, with gray hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts.

If you have any information, contact Parker police at 303-841-9800.