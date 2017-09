PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District has received a generous $8,500 donation from the Pueblo County Unmet Needs Committee.

Officials say these funds were originally created by donors as a response to the Beulah Hill Fire to help those in need.

The Committee, made up of representatives from community charities, was formed to oversee the distribution of these funds. Once all unmet needs had been completed, the Committee voted to distribute the remaining funds to the Beulah Fire Flash Flood Mitigation Project that will aid in protecting lives from flash floods as a result of the burn scars.

“It is community organizations like these and their dedication to having a positive impact on those in our community that make Pueblo County a great place to live,” said Chief Bryan Ware of Beulah Fire. “The funds that have been donated to our organization will be used to aid in the notification process for those who now live in a Flash Flood zone.”

The organizations that helped make these funds possible are the United Way of Pueblo County, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, American Red Cross Southeastern Colorado, Salvation Army Pueblo Corps, Seventh-Day Adventist Community Services Disaster Relief, Southern Colorado Baptist Disaster Relief, El Pomar Foundation, Colorado REALTOR Foundation, St. Charles Community Members, Pueblo Community Health Center Staff, Avondale United Methodist Church and numerous generous community donors.