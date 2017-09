FORT CARSON, Colo. — A free hiring and transition summit for service members, veterans and military spouses continues on Fort Carson Thursday, September 14.

The summit, which started Wednesday, features interactive and informative panel discussions, recruiter training and a networking reception focused on improving competitive employment for service members, veterans and military spouses.

There will also be speakers from organizations including Fort Carson, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Services and Soldier for Life.

Thursday’s schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. — Registration

9:30 a.m. — Seminar

9:35 a.m. — Keynote Speaker

9:45 a.m. — Panel Discussion on “Perspectives on Transition”

1 p.m. — Hiring Fair

The hiring fair will feature more than 100 employers and will take place at the Bill Reed Special Events Center.

>> Click here to register for the event.

For more information, click here or call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-4143/7525.