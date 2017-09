PUEBLO, Colo. — The Historic Bell Game is happening this week, and Pueblo Central and Pueblo Centennial High Schools are preparing for their biggest night in football.

It’s the oldest high school rivalry west of the Mississippi River, where the winning school gets a bell and wheels it over to their turf to paint it their school colors.

One Centennial High School graduate from 1963, Don “Corky” Madrid, played in the historic game.

“It’s like the Superbowl,” said Madrid. “I have a vivid memory of scoring a touchdown only for it to be called back because of a penalty.”

Madrid said it’s not necessarily the score that matters.

“This activity bonds people together, brings people together, it actually brings Pueblo together,” said Madrid. “You have Central and without Central you don’t have Centennial and then of course you don’t have the Bell Game.”

The big game is this Friday, September 15 at Dutch Clark Stadium.

As of Wednesday night they still had tickets left, but most fans know they sell out fast.

>> Click here to see if tickets are still available.