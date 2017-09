COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five students from Colorado Springs School District 11 have been named semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The students are Madison Rutherford and Joshua Sun from Coronado High School and Justin Briggs, Alexander Dalfollo-Daley and Michelle Kummel from Palmer High School.

The nationwide pool of 16,000 semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

The selected seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million.

About 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools around the country entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2016 PSAT, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

Congratulations to all students!