COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies say a barricaded suspect in the parking lot of an eastern Colorado Springs King Soopers has been taken into custody.

Deputies were first called to the store at Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on a report of a barricaded suspect in the parking lot. They tweeted at 1:10 p.m. that the suspect has been taken into custody and all roads in the area have reopened. No injuries were reported.

No other information about the suspect was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.