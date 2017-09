BIG PINE KEY, Fla. — Among the devastation of Hurricane Irma, key deer have been spotted picking through the rubble.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the endangered key deer is unique to the lower Florida Keys.

There are about a thousand of them, concentrated on Big Pine and No Name Keys.

The National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key was closed during Irma’s visit.

The Fish and Wildlife Service says they aren’t sure how the deer there are doing.