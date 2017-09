STATEWIDE — Law enforcement agencies across the state cited 1,184 impaired drivers during the Colorado Department of Transportation’s most recent The Heat Is On campaign.

CDOT officials say this is an increase from the same period last year — which reported 964 DUI arrests.

The Labor Day DUI enforcement period ran from August 18 through September 5.

Among the 121 participating agencies, Colorado Springs police recorded the highest number of arrests at 106. Aurora police followed with 93 arrests and Denver police cited 88 people. Additionally, Colorado State Patrol recorded 161 arrests.

>> Click here to see all arrest results statewide.

Coming up, CDOT and Colorado State Patrol will launch a five-week Fall Festivals DUI enforcement period starting on Friday, September 15 through October 23. Last year, 1,498 drivers were arrested for DUI during the fall enforcement period.