COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking to step up your photography game or just experience something special?

The Pikes Peak Highway is opening up early this Saturday, September 16 to allow people to watch the sunrise from the summit.

Gates open at 4:15 a.m. and the sunrise is expected around 6:41 a.m.

Catch the sunrise this Saturday! Gates open at 4:15am. We plan to have multiple staffers working the gates.

Photo: Jeffrey Loewe pic.twitter.com/WjIV0cPIbJ — Pikes Peak (@drivepikespeak) September 13, 2017

Regular admission fees will apply. Tickets, which are available at the gate, are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 15, or $50 for a vehicle with up to five passengers.

This is the second time Pikes Peak has offered the opportunity to the public to get up early and watch the sunrise. The last time they did this was July.