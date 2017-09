COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Have you been to WhirlyBall yet? If not, next week would be the perfect week to go!

The 30,000 square-foot entertainment mecca featuring WhirlyBall, a combination of lacrosse, hockey, basketball and bumper cars, will be hosting a variety of community-focused events from Sunday, September 17 to Friday, September 22.

WhirlyBall, which opened in eastern Colorado Springs last June, was temporarily closed for repairs due to heavy July rains. They re-opened their doors September 9 and are hosting the special week of promotions to celebrate.

Special week events are as follows:

Family Day – Sunday, September 17: 50% off bowling for families and will receive a free one topping pizza with lane rental.

Industry Day – Monday, September 18: Free bowling and 1 game of WhirlyBall per person. 50% off food and beverage. Must show proof of employment with pay-stub or business card.

Military Day – Tuesday, September 19: Free bowling and 1 game of WhirlyBall per person. 50% off food and beverage. Must show government ID. 10% off discount any other time.

WhirlyFan Day – Wednesday, September 20: Free bowling and 1 game of WhirlyBall per person. 50% off food and beverage. Must show e-blast or LIKE us Facebook for discount.

Craft Beer Day – Thursday, September 21: Calling all craft beers fans. All 24 drafts for the entire day at WhirlyBall will be ONLY $3 and FREE bowling for all fans.

King of the Court – Friday, September 22 Starts at 6 p.m.: Bring your team and challenge others to a game of WhirlyBall. The last team standing will be crowned King of the Court.

WhirlyBall offers indoor entertainment for those of all ages and athletic skill-levels. In addition to activities, WhirlyBall offers food, beverages and local beers, an open dining space, and TV monitors broadcasting sports.

WhirlyBall is located at 3971 Palmer Park Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

For more information, click here.