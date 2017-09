COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado is a state where lots of frowns are turned upside down.

A new WalletHub report ranked Colorado as the 15th happiest state in the U.S.

The top five happiest states were Minnesota, Utah, Hawaii, California, and Nebraska.

On the other end, the unhappiest states were Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Colorado also received a few other mentions by WalletHub. The Centennial State ranked as the No. 1 for “Highest Adequate Sleep Rate” and also ranked first for “Highest Sports Participation Rate.”

WalletHub analyzed 28 different metrics across all 50 states, looking into each state’s depression rate, how many hours each state works and safety rankings.

See the full report here.