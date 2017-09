CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Three people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Cripple Creek motel early Tuesday morning.

City officials said the fire started around 3 a.m. at the Cripple Creek Motel on the northeast side of town. The first 911 call came in around 3:19 a.m.

Officials said a Cripple Creek police officer suffered smoke inhalation in the fire. Two other people suffered significant burns. All three were flown to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Officials said 25 guests, including one baby, were relocated to the Gold King Mountain Inn.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.