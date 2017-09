COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Tuesday, September 12, Springs Rescue Mission celebrated the completion of the first of two phases on the campus.

With the opening of the Resource Center, this new facility has 16 public showers, a laundry facility, recreational space, day center and most notably, office space for government and nonprofit agencies who provide services to families and individuals experiencing poverty or homelessness, allowing the mission to help more people.

“Any opportunity for folks to come in and not only wash clothes but be able to access other services that have been scattered around the community, for them to access those services in one place has been able help us to get folks moving more quickly on the pathway toward recovery,” said Stu Davis, community relations director of Springs Rescue Mission. “It’s not like I said we look forward to it, it is already beginning to happen.”

The second phase of their campus construction has been postponed while the organization seeks additional funding.