COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The streets of Colorado Springs are a little safer Tuesday after dozens of sex offenders were arrested.

Operation Pikes Peak Round-Up was implemented over the weekend. It was a multi-agency effort among the U.S. Marshals, Sheriffs, CSPD, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Here are some of the stats from the Round-Up:

27 Fugitives arrested

4 CBI Top 100 Fugitive Sex Offenders arrested

46 Total Warrants closed

31 Felony Warrants closed

15 Misdemeanor Warrants closed

3 Weapons cases produced from this operation

52 Federal Failure to Register out-of-state leads

Some were caught in Colorado but others were also caught across state lines as far away as Florida.

“The victims are why we do this and the fact that there’s federal legislation that requires them to register gives them that one more step. You better register or we’re going to track you down and take you off the street that’s how we protect the public and when we do this together as a group it makes it even more effective,” said Sheriff Bill Elder.

In the last year, the U.S. Marshals of Colorado have helped apprehend 285 fugitives nationwide.

The agencies say they intend to have at least one more round up before the year is up.

You can view the sex offender registry on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s website.