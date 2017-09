COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was shot in the leg while selling shoes to another man in southeastern Colorado Springs Monday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kitfield View, which is in the area of Airport Road and Murray Boulevard. The suspect went to the address to buy a pair of shoes, according to police. When he met the seller, he shot him in the leg and ran away.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by a friend.

No information about the suspect has been released.