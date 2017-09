FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Why did the turtle cross the road?

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo to their Facebook of a large yellow mud turtle handed over to the office Tuesday.

Officials say a citizen turned in the turtle after seeing it cross the road.

The turtle has since been returned to where it came from.

“Remember, there are wild turtle in Colorado and if you happen to see one in the road, if you can SAFELY do so, just move the turtle to the side of the road and leave it there. If not, call us we’ll be there,” the Sheriff’s Office captioned the photo.