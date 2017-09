HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — We are rooting for these cadets!

The U.S. Air Force Academy’s all male a Capella group, In The Stairwell, is fighting for your votes to move through to the finals of “America’s Got Talent.”

In the semifinals round Tuesday, September 12, the cadets sang a patriotic cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Castle On The Hill.”

The boys even received a standing ovation from the judges.

In The Stairwell is one of 11 acts vying for the top prize in the competition, and Tuesday’s performance could be their last if they don’t receive enough votes to advance to the finals next week.

To vote, you can use the official America’s Got Talent app or vote online.

Voting closes at 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 13.