FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Planes will be zipping around Fremont County for the Fremont County Air Show this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday, September 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fremont County Airport located at 60298 E. US Highway 50 in Penrose.

Flying performances start at noon.

The event is free, and planned activities include the following:

EAA Fly-in and Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m.

Parachute Demonstration

Warbird Fly-bys

Military Aircraft

Aerial Demonstrations

Aerial Acrobatics

Hot rods and custom cars

Police and firefighting vehicles

RC Aircraft display

Food

Vendors

Featured flying acts include Don Nelson Air Shows performing in a vintage WWII North American SNJ and Brian Correll Air Shows featuring high-energy acrobatics performed in a snarling Pitts S2S.

The Fremont County Air Show is held in conjunction with Florence Pioneer Days. There is a Pioneer Parade in the morning and a courtesy shuttle to the Fremont County Airport for the Air Show.

Attendees are advised to bring appropriate head gear, sunscreen, and lawn chairs. No pets allowed, except for trained service dogs.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.