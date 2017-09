COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, more than 12,400 students enrolled for the fall 2017 semester — a 3.6 percent or 427 student increase from last year’s record student enrollment.

The figures were released Tuesday, September 12 in the university’s official census.

Official figures show fall enrollment at 12,422 students from the 11,995 students who enrolled last fall. Of those students, 10,437 are undergraduates — a 250-student or 2.5 percent increase from 10,187 students who enrolled last fall.

Right now there are 1,822 graduate students enrolled — which is a 156-student of 9.4 percent increase from last fall.

Figures do show the number of new freshmen declined by 1.75 percent or 36 students from last year’s record class. In comparison, there were 2,020 freshmen students enrolled for fall 2017 compared to 2,056 in 2016.

UCCS students represent all 50 states and more than 2,000 are also military-affiliated.

UCCS offers 46 bachelor's degrees, 22 master's and five doctoral degrees.