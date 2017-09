U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will visit Colorado and Nebraska schools on Wednesday, September 13 as part of her 2017 Rethink School tour.

DeVos will visit Firefly Autism House in Denver and the U.S. Air Force Academy Wednesday morning through afternoon. She will then travel to Midland University in Omaha that evening.

DeVos kicked off her back-to-school tour Tuesday. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the tour showcases “creative ways in which education leaders are meeting the needs of students in K-12 and higher education.” Additionally, the tour highlights innovative and groundbreaking work happening in schools nationwide.

