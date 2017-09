Related Coverage Colorado Springs woman accused of forging signatures on dead parents’ ballots

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman has pled guilty to forging her dead mother’s signature so that she could vote twice in a 2013 election, according to the clerk and recorder’s office.

Sarilu Sosa-Sanchez, 59, pled guilty September 5 to forgery, which is a felony, and voting twice in an election, which is a misdemeanor.

The clerk’s office said Sosa-Sanchez forged her dead mother’s signature on a November 2013 ballot, and also cast her own ballot in the same election.

As part of her sentencing, Sanchez will provide 60 hours of community service, pay restitution and court fees, and help the clerk and recorder’s office educate residents about the consequences of voter fraud.