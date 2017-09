COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City is launching a series of public workshops to create an updated long-term plan for Colorado Springs’ only mountain park.

The City’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will oversee development of a Master Plan to guide use and management of North Cheyenne Cañon Park for the next 10 to 15 years. The plan will provide a framework to accommodate a variety of recreational uses while also taking care of the land, its history and the natural environment.

The plan will focus on approximately 1,855 acres of land, including the core park property, as well as the adjacent Cresta and Stratton Forest Open Spaces. Additionally, it will address the trail connections between the park and adjacent open space properties, including Stratton and Stratton Preserve Open Spaces.

The existing North Cheyenne Cañon Park Master Plan was developed in 1999. Since then, officials say park use has significantly increased and recreational needs have expanded and changed, creating impacts on the natural resources in the area.

The North Cheyenne Cañon Park Master Plan Public Workshop will kick off its series of workshops with the first on Tuesday, September 19 at 6 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School’s Kiva Room located at 1200 Cresta Road in Colorado Springs.

