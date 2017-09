STATEWIDE — Motorcycle crashes are up 58 percent over the last four years in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). In 2016, motorcyclist fatalities hit an all-time high of 125 deaths in the state.

“With 72 motorcycle fatalities thus far this year, it’s imperative that drivers make the extra effort to check their surroundings and watch for motorcycles,” said Sam Cole, CDOT Communications Manager of Traffic Safety. “Motorcycles are less stable than passenger vehicles and provide no protection in a crash, which makes them very vulnerable on roadways.”

CDOT is responding with a unique safety campaign targeting drivers. On Tuesday, September 12, CDOT and Groove Auto announced a joint statewide effort to remind drivers to watch for motorcycles.

As part of the partnership, CDOT developed a campaign prompting drivers to check for motorcycles by placing reminders in unexpected places. They did this by wrapping a small fleet of Groove Auto courtesy vehicles with a reminder for drivers to always check blind spots. Additionally, Groove Auto is featuring stickers placed in the mirrors of its showroom vehicles.

The Motorcycle Safety Campaign will go through the end of September and includes truck side billboards, radio spots and on-line ads.

“Forty-three percent of motorcycle fatalities in 2016 were under 34 years of age,” said Deputy Chief Mark Savage, Deputy Chief of the CSP. “Holding friends and family accountable for wearing helmets and obeying traffic laws will save lives. To all drivers, please, we urge you to slow down, take an extra look for motorcycles and don’t forget to always check your blind spot.”

