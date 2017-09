MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Calling all artists!

The City of Manitou Springs and the Manitou Springs Art Council are looking for an artist or team of artists to create a permanent 3D work of art to be installed in Manitou.

In May 2017, several diseased oak trees were removed from the sidewalk in front of the Canon Avenue Parking Lot on Canon Avenue. In their place, city officials plan to install the art in the spaces.

The project is open to any artist or artist team in the U.S. Artists will be judged based on their past work and selected based on the application and concept submitted.

Selected finalists will be asked to give a visual presentation of the project to the Manitou Springs Arts Council and City Council and be asked to field questions from councilmembers regarding their proposal.

Applications are being accepted through November 15, and sculpture installation is to be completed in early May 2018.

Officials say an all-inclusive budget of up to $15,000 has been allocated for this project.

>> Click here for more information and to view an application.