U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Cadet 1st Class Jacob Cook pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced during a General Court Martial on Tuesday, September 12.

Cook was charged with one specification alleging a violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice, for abusive sexual contact, and two specifications alleging a violation of Article 120c for knowingly and wrongfully recording by means of a cellphone camera the private areas of civilian victims without their consent, and under circumstances in which they had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Cook was also charged with one specification alleging a violation of Article 134, UCMJ, for knowingly and wrongfully possessing child pornography.

Cook pleaded guilty to knowingly and wrongfully recording the civilian victims and possession of child pornography as part of a pre-trial agreement. The abusive sexual contact charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced by a military judge to 30 months confinement, a dismissal and total forfeiture of all pay and allowances.

