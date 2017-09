COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a chance for seniors to get out in the community and support local students — and it’s completely free!

The Golden Age Athletic Pass grants free admission to any person — age 60 or older, living in School District 11 — to any athletic or art performance in high school or middle school.

Even though Dee Dunkerson’s grandchildren are all grown up and graduated, he rarely misses an athletic event.

He says it’s a good chance to get out and stay connected.

“You’re never too old to go — especially, football,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

“Sometimes we find that the seniors, grandparents, have more time to come out than the kids’ parents who are working, so we encourage all of them to come out,” said David Eichman, athletic director.

Golden age passes are available at the athletic office at Garry Berry Stadium located at 2020 Glenn Summer Road in Colorado Springs.

All you have to do is show proof of age and residency.