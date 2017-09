COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Right now the Colorado Spring Police Impound Lot is well over capacity, with homeowners becoming even more frustrated with abandoned cars around town.

Rachel Beisel moved to west Colorado Springs with her husband in June and ever since they’ve noticed several abandoned cars in their area.

Saying while police are doing what they can; she wishes there was another solution, even reaching out to the City to see if they can put up, ‘no parking signs’ in her neighborhood.

“He said it would take a long time, because they are having to put up signs for, ‘no panhandling’ in the medians, which I know isn’t necessarily working because I see it all the time. But that’s by law, they have to put up those signs so it’s taking an exceptionally long time to be able to go out and evaluate the rest of the streets,” said Rachel Beisel who lives in Colorado Springs.

Police say they are trying to come up with more solutions at the impound lot, like moving the cars that are evidence in crimes to another location.

They also plan on auctioning off several cars very soon.