SARASOTA, Fla. — Some Good Samaritans rescued a pair of manatees left stranded by Hurricane Irma.

The manatees were discovered in a dried up Sarasota Bay in Manatee County, Florida.

At first, the group tried to move the beached mammals themselves, but they eventually received additional help from local wildlife officials.

Marcelo Clavijo posted video of the rescue to Facebook and says the group rolled the manatees onto a tarp and dragged them 100 yards to a nearby channel.

Winds pushed water out of both Tampa Bay and Charlotte Bay Sunday in the wake of Hurricane Irma. People were even caught on camera walking the ocean floor.