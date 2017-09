U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy’s all-male a Capella group “In The Stairwell” is set to take the stage for the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, September 12.

“We hope to represent the military well and the people watching feel as proud to be Americans as we do,” said Cadet 2nd Class Thompson Knox, a member of the group. “I’m hoping the American people push us through to the next round.”

America voted the group through to the semifinals following their rendition of Fun’s “Some Nights” on August 15.

Tuesday night’s performance could be the last for the cadets if America does not vote them through to the finale.

According to the Air Force Academy, since the season began, five of the 15 group members have graduated from the Air Force Academy and are now serving in the Air Force.

“Representing something bigger than myself, that’s the whole reason I’m in the military,” said 2nd Lieutenant Ryan Douglas, another member of the group.

So what’s in store for Tuesday’s performance?

“The group has something special planned for our September 12 performance,” he said. “It’s a secret, but I can tell you it will be great!”

To vote for In The Stairwell, you can call or text the number of four-digit code provided after the performance or use the official America’s Got Talent app. You can also vote online.

Voting opens Tuesday at 7 p.m. local time and closes at 5 a.m. the following day (Wednesday, September 13).

A watch party will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday for cadets and other base personnel to watch the live show.