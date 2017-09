COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested two men in connection with a string of robberies in Colorado Springs.

Daryl Lamonte Ridgell, 38, was arrested September 8 after he was positively identified in the robbery of the Chase Bank on Duryea Drive on September 6. Ridgell was charged with two counts of robbery in connection with the Security Services Federal Credit Union off Barnes Road on September 2 and the Walgreens off Centennial Boulevard on September 4. Additionally, Ridgell was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a weapons charge.

Christopher Lee Barry, 32, was also arrested September 8 in connection with the September 6 robbery of the Chase Bank on Duryea Drive. Police say Barry is also involved in the Credit Union and Walgreens robberies. Barry had been previously arrested and charged with a series of robberies in April and May 2017 of various banks, Walgreens and an IHOP restaraunt. He bonded out in May 2017.

Barry is now being charged with three counts of robbery.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.