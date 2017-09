COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspect in a carjacking at a Colorado Springs apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 2:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Kingsborough Apartments off North Academy Boulevard. A man armed with a gun approached the victim and demanded her property, according to police. He then headed southbound on Academy Boulevard in her car, an early 2000s silver Ford Excursion.

Police said the victim was not injured. No suspects have been arrested.