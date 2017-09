COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two men who robbed a northeastern Colorado Springs convenience store at gunpoint early Monday morning.

Police said the robbery happened just before 1 a.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road. Two men in their teens or early 20s entered the store, produced handguns, and demanded cash, according to police. They got the cash and ran from the store headed west.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery. No suspects have been arrested.