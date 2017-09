MIAMI — Authorities throughout Florida are warning anyone thinking about looting in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

“Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that tuned out,” police said on Twitter along with posting an image of around 10 people sitting in a jail cell.

Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that turned out. #stayindoors pic.twitter.com/7m42B0KFr4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 11, 2017

On Sunday night, looters were caught on camera stealing items from a Foot Locker in Miami. It is unclear if the individuals arrested were the same individuals seen in the video.

Police in Pembroke Pines also shared a similar message to those thinking of looting area stores.

Any looters who come to Pembroke Pines will be greeted by our officers. Choose wisely and stay home. https://t.co/9ETgZKgYla — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 10, 2017

WPLG Local 10 caught looters breaking into Fort Lauderdale stores, prompting a message from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

ATTENTION LOOTERS; Every incident will be investigated. Evidence collected will be used to pursue charges after the fact. #HurrcaneIrma — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 10, 2017