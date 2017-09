COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A donation drive is being held in Colorado Springs for hurricane victims.

Swan-Law Funeral Directors and St. John’s Baptist Church are hosting the drive.

They’re accepting new or gently used items, water, clothes, toiletries and baby and pet food.

They are not taking monetary donations.

Rev. Willie Sutton, Jr. says they’re aiming to fill a tractor-trailer to help victims in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

“All of the people need to come together and let’s help those, especially during this particular time,” Sutton Jr. said.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off donations at Swan-Law Funeral located at 501 N. Cascade Avenue through Friday.

If you’d like to donate directly to the Red Cross, click here.