COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are asking for your help locating a missing at-risk man.

Police say 32-year-old John Kenneth Henderson was last seen Monday, September 4 around 10 a.m. leaving the area of Platte Court in Colorado Springs.

According to authorities, Henderson is developmentally delayed and may be suicidal.

He does not drive and does not have a car.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.