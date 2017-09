GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Between 20 and 25 pigs were either killed or had to be euthanized after the truck they were being hauled in overturned on Interstate 70.

According to Tracy Trulove with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the tractor-trailer hauling dozens of pigs crashed in a canyon just east of Glenwood Springs on Monday, spilling some of the pigs onto the hot pavement.

Road crews used ladders and plywood sheets to corral about 50 of the pigs on a nearby bike path and firefighters were seen spraying them with water to keep them cool.

Trulove says all pigs have been accounted for.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. The extent of the driver’s injuries is also unknown.

Westbound I-70 out of Glenwood Springs remains closed as authorities clean up the crash. According to CDOT, the area will remain closed for another two hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.