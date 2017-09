TAMPA, Fla. — The flamingos at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are hunkering down as Hurricane Irma approaches.

In the video above, a flock of the pink birds are seen being led to shelter ahead of the storm.

According to WFLA, Busch Gardens has enacted its comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of the 12,000 animals there. The plan includes moving animals to secure locations and having a zoological team on site during the storm to monitor animals.