COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who stole a man’s car at knifepoint Sunday morning.

It happened around 6:35 a.m. near 5300 Airport Road, between Sand Creek Drive and Powers Boulevard.

Police say the victim agreed to give a ride to the suspect, identified as Dominic Dominguez. During the trip, Dominguez threatened the victim at knifepoint and forced him out of the car.

Dominguez then fled the area in the victim’s car — a 1998 tan-colored Toyota Camry with Alabama plates. The rear passenger-side window is broken and covered with white tarp, according to authorities.

Dominguez is described as a Hispanic man, 22-year-old, 5’10”, 220 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Dominguez should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or the suspect vehicle, call police immediately.