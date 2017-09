PENROSE, Colo. — A local wounded warrior hopes to one day get back on the open road, now southern Colorado is coming together to help him build a modified trike.

Sunday afternoon several bikers gathered at the VFW Post in Penrose, for the ‘9-11 Freedom Ride for the Trike.’

On September 11th 2006, U.S. Army (Ret). SSG Dennis Cline lost his arm when he and his team were ambushed while on a patrol in Afghanistan.

While his life has changed he still loves the same things, saying his friend reminded him of an old hobby.

“He showed me his Harley and he saw me light up, so he came to the VFW here to ask them if they would help try to get a trike built for me,” said U.S. Army (Ret). SSG Cline.

Right now, a GoFundMe has been set up to help get the modified trike built.