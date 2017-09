COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a man’s bicycle at gunpoint early Sunday.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. in the area of 1100 S. Nevada Avenue near E. Las Vegas Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 40-years-old, 5’10”, with a thin build. He was last seen riding away on the stolen bike on S. Nevada Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.