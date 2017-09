COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A special dedication by the Horticulture Art Society (HAS) along with the Women’s Educational Society of Colorado College took place Saturday, September 9.

HAS is a member-supported nonprofit working to manage award-winning public gardens with Monument Valley Park.

Saturday’s dedication was of the Lorelei Vase Sculpture.

This vase, commissioned by local artist Larry Terrafranca, is the newest addition to the Heritage Garden off Glen Avenue.