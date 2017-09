ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This is the view from downtown St. Petersburg, where winds have pushed the water out of Tampa Bay.

CNN’s Meteorologist Judson Jones said the following about this natural phenomenon:

“As the storm approaches from the south the winds in places like Tampa, and Port Charlotte are getting strong winds out of the Northeast. These winds are strong enough to push the water out of the some of the shallow areas of the bays and harbors. As soon as the wind shifts direction the water will come back quickly and continue to move inland. The height of the storm surge will depend on the exact track of the storm. If the eye of the storm tracks to the west of the bays, the storm surge will be worse.”

The view of Charlotte Harbor was eerily the same, where boats were left on their sides in the water-less harbor.